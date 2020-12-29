JORGENSON-WEIL, REBECCA

JORGENSON-WEIL (Fox),



Rebecca Eileen



Rebecca Eileen (Fox) Jorgenson-Weil, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020.



Becky was born February 8, 1940, in Dennison, Ohio, to Emmet and Mable (Wardell) Fox. She graduated from Tuscarawas Warwick School in 1958 and then earned her degree in Education at The Ohio State University in 1962, where she was a member of Alpha Phi.



Becky began her career teaching in Los Angeles, California. After moving to Beavercreek, Ohio, in 1965, she then taught at Beavercreek High School, Ankeney Junior High, and Parkwood Elementary before retiring in 2003.



Becky loved spending time with her family and friends and wintering in Florida. She treasured her children and grandchildren and was a devoted Buckeye fan.



She is survived by her three children Jeff (Carie) Jorgenson, Jennifer (Charlie) Back, Julie (Bill) Hocker, all of Beavercreek; grandchildren, Josie and Brenna Jorgenson, Jackson, Madison and Tyler Back, Cody and Justin Hocker. She is also survived by three stepsons, Joe Jr. (Katherine) of Seattle, Washington, Mike of Denver, Colorado, David (Jennifer) of Jefferson Twp. PA; step-grandchildren; Derek Brewer, Jacqueline, Jacob, William, Jonathan and many cousins and friends.



On March 28, 2005, Becky married Joseph Weil who along with her parents, and her son William (Billy) Jorgenson preceded her in death.



Visitation will be held Saturday, January 2, 2021, from 12 to 1 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia. A funeral will begin at 1 PM Burial will be in Sharon Moravian Church Cemetery at Tuscarawas, OH.



Due to COVID 19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests are required to wear a mask to enter the funeral home. For the safety of everyone, and to allow other guests to pay their respects, we politely ask that visitors who do not intend to stay for the service, to not linger in the funeral home and to promptly exit the building after greeting the family.



Those wishing to make a donation may do so to the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association or Hospice of Dayton.



Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Becky by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.

