JOSEPH, Ellis

JOSEPH, Jr., Ellis Ab Died on August 28, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, Dr. Ellis Ab Joseph; his grandparents, Ab and Marie Joseph and Nassif and Laurice Cannon; his uncles, George Cannon and Nassif Cannon Jr., and his first cousin, George Cannon, Jr., and many second cousins. He is survived by his mother, Guitta Mary Joseph, his sisters, Laurice Marie Joseph and Paula Cannon Joseph, his aunts, Rose Marie Joseph and Vera Gast and cousins. Born in Windsor, NC, on November 3, 1961, he was the oldest of three children. He attended Beavercreek Schools and two years at the University of Dayton. He then worked at various food services and telemarketing. Since he was young, he enjoyed fishing at the beach, playing card games, playing tennis for which he received a trophy in High School, playing miniature golf, reading about and watching sporting events, painting with paint by number sets, journal writing, listening to music of all genres, attending concerts such as the Dayton Philharmonic, walking at the beach and in his Beavercreek neighborhood. He enjoyed visits with family members including sitting with them and talking on the porch while waving at passer bys. He was committed to his daily prayer life and had a great love for St. Luke's Catholic Church in Beavercreek, Ohio. He was a loving, gentle soul who gave much joy to his family members and others. Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Friday, September 4, 2020, at St. Lukes's Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Donations may be made at the Dayton Food Bank at 56 Armor Place, Dayton, OH 45417. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

