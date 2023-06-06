Joseph, Eloise



Eloise Joseph, age 91 of Hamilton, passed away at her residence on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Eloise was born in Wolfe Co., KY on November 6, 1931 to James Robert and Lucinda (nee Perkins) Oditt. She grew up in Lee Co., KY. On February 2, 1949, she married the love of her life, Charles Virgil Joseph Sr. Eloise was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church and Eastern Star Chapter #195. She worked at the election polls for over 30 years. Eloise enjoyed crocheting and made baby afghans for all her grandbabies. Eloise is survived by her children, Wilma Mounce, Charles V. Joseph, Robert S. Joseph and Theresa Kirby; her ten grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; four great great-grandchildren; and her companion dog, Lucy. Eloise was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 40 years, Charles Virgil Joseph Sr.; her brothers, Earl, Lafayette, Carlos, James and Sam Oditt; and her sisters, Virginia King, Stella Perkins and Lura DeBorde. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, June 9, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Funeral service to be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

