JOSEPH, Judy

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

JOSEPH, Judy L. Age 66, of Fairfield, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, Ohio. She was born in Barbourville, Kentucky, on November 10, 1953, the daughter of Frank and Marie (Williamson) Price. She married Charles Joseph on November 27, 1969, in Williamsdale, Ohio. She is survived by her husband, Charles; two sons, Todd (Dawn) Joseph, Fairfield, Richard (Misty) Joseph, Trenton; daughter, Beth (Shawn) Schilling, Fairfield Township; a brother, Carl Price, Hamilton; three sisters, Joyce (Scott) Parks, Hamilton, Susan Price, Hamilton, Jackie (Larry) Cox, West Chester; seven grandchildren, Dalton Joseph, Riley Joseph, Brent Schilling, Savannah Schilling, Emma Joseph, Ethan Joseph, and Evan Joseph; and several nieces and nephews. Private funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, with Pastor Bryan Price. Burial will be in Millville Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

