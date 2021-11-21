dayton-daily-news logo
X

JOYCE, Ethel

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JOYCE, Ethel L.

Age 95, formerly of Vandalia, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021, at the Wesley Ridge Retirement Community in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Ethel was born August 7, 1926, in Minster, Ohio, to the late

Bernard and Catherine (Barlege) Eiting. In addition to her parents, she was also

preceded in death by her

loving husband of 64 years, James Joyce, in 2020; and by a daughter, Mary Kay Joyce. Ethel was a member of St.

Christopher Catholic Church. She retired as a Registered Nurse; was a member of the Good Samaritan Alumni Association; and she was active with Sister Cities. Ethel is survived by four children, Michael (Laura) Joyce, Peter (Manfang) Joyce, David (Namie) Joyce and Susan (Chris) Sabo; and by eight grandchildren. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, at St. Christopher

Catholic Church, 435 East National Road, Vandalia. The family will be receiving friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass.

Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Tipp City. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in

memory of Ethel to the donor's favorite charity. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia, is in charge of

arrangements.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
NASH, Betty
2
JENKINS, Janet
3
BECKETT, John
4
COX, Onyx
5
DONOHOE, Sara
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top