JOYCE, Ethel L.



Age 95, formerly of Vandalia, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021, at the Wesley Ridge Retirement Community in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Ethel was born August 7, 1926, in Minster, Ohio, to the late



Bernard and Catherine (Barlege) Eiting. In addition to her parents, she was also



preceded in death by her



loving husband of 64 years, James Joyce, in 2020; and by a daughter, Mary Kay Joyce. Ethel was a member of St.



Christopher Catholic Church. She retired as a Registered Nurse; was a member of the Good Samaritan Alumni Association; and she was active with Sister Cities. Ethel is survived by four children, Michael (Laura) Joyce, Peter (Manfang) Joyce, David (Namie) Joyce and Susan (Chris) Sabo; and by eight grandchildren. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, at St. Christopher



Catholic Church, 435 East National Road, Vandalia. The family will be receiving friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass.



Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Tipp City. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in



memory of Ethel to the donor's favorite charity. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia, is in charge of



arrangements.

