JUDD, John



Age 88, of Springfield, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. After experiencing a weakening of his heart, he succumbed to heart failure. He passed away at his daughter, Andrea's home, where she lovingly took care of him during the past year.



He was born on August 13, 1934, the son of Thomas Sr. and Lena (Leighty) Judd. John was a graduate of Tecumseh High School in Tecumseh, Michigan. He retired from IH/Navistar where he worked for over thirty years. John was a devoted member of First Assembly of God Church in Springfield, Ohio, for most of his adult life. He loved the Lord and his church family very much. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. He also had an extremely tender heart for all kinds of animals, especially his pets. He was a compassionate and selfless man who always gave generously to other people in need.



He is survived by his daughter, Andrea Judd. John was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Alice Mae (Allen) Judd, his parents, and three brothers, Thomas Judd, Jr., Jerry Judd, and Donald Judd.



A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, October 28, 2022, from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. at the First Assembly of God Church, 515 S. Burnett Road, Springfield, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Bud Rose officiating. Burial will be at Newcomer's Cemetery, Springfield, Ohio. The family is being served by Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, Fairborn. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com.

