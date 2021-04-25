X

JUDGE, JOHN

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

JUDGE, John Joseph

Age 83, of Washington Township, passed away at his

residence on April 21, 2021. He was born on June 29, 1937, in New York City to Andrew and Katherine (McGarrell) Judge, they preceded him in death. He married Virginia Judge and she passed away in 2005. He is also preceded in death by his brother William. John is survived by his children, Rev. Philip Judge of Rochester, NY, Drew Judge of Palm Springs, CA,

Andrea Mendivil of Long Beach, CA, and Patrice Judge of

Dayton. Also survived by 2 grandchildren, Thomas Mendivil and Terri Mendivil. Services will be private for the family.

Condolences can be sent to the family at


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.