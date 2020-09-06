JUDY, Betty R. Betty R. Judy, 90 of Springfield, passed peacefully in her sleep, on August 28th. She is survived by four children; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren, Danny (Karen) Judy, Brian, Paul & Sarah, Richard Judy, Moriah, Adon & Trevor, Terry (Linda) Judy, Angela, Rachel & Gabriel, Kelly Judy-Kimble, Macy & Conor. Also, brother-in-law, Paul (Phylis) Judy, several beloved nieces & nephews and her life long, childhood friend, Dottie Ullman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack L. Judy, 2001. Betty was a devoted homemaker with stints of employment at Community Hospital, Readmore, Maid, Warder Public Library, and her antique shop This & That. She was an avid reader, bowler, archer, card player, Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and a true wordsmith. Her best kept secret was an IQ of 141; ALWAYS keeping you on your toes! Thank-you Mother, for always unapologetically being yourself. We love you. Peace. In Lieu of flowers, please place any donations with the Clark County Public Library. Arrangements by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

