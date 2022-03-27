JUDY, Dorothy I.



Dorothy I. Judy, 92, of Springfield, passed away on March 23, 2022, at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born April 12, 1929, to Ralph Burke



and Thelma (Larkins) (Burke) McHenry. Mrs. Judy had worked for many years in the produce department at



Fulmer's Supermarket. She was an active member at Faith in Christ Lutheran Church.



Survivors include four children, Cynthia (Mike) Kidder, Chuck (Lisa) Judy, Vicky (Ernest) Grodiak, and Lynda (Dwayne) Lafollette; 12 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Judy; son, Daniel Lee Judy; granddaughter, Jennifer Nichols; siblings, Evelyn Hayslip and



Ralph Burke; stepfather, Ercile McHenry; and her parents.



Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jeff Lee officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Condolences may be shared with the family at



