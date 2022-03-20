JUENGER, Joanne B.



90, of Springfield, passed away March 15, 2022, in Vandalia, Ohio. She was born April 10, 1931, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Raymond and Joanna (Duffy) Schwartz. Joanne graduated from Good Samaritan School of Nursing and later worked as a registered nurse in Springfield for 36 years, working for Mercy Hospital and the Ohio Masonic Home. She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Joanne enjoyed spending time with her family and playing cards with her friends. Survivors include her 6 children,



William (Jude Robinson) Schutte, George R. Schutte, Jr., Linda Schutte, Thomas and Cindy Schutte, Richard and Joyce Schutte and Maggi Zelasco; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Kathy Smitherman, Regina Pollock, Bonne Evans, Raeanne Beck,



William Schwartz, Jerre Spencer, John Schwartz and Rick Schwartz; many nieces and nephews and a dear friend, Ann Bauer. She was preceded in death by her second husband,



Terry Druggan in 2002, her third husband, John Juenger in 2019 and siblings, Robert Schwartz, Raymond "Bud" Schwartz and Charlene Miller. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:30 am in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will follow starting at 12:00 pm in St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

