JUMP, Margaret Elaine Margaret Elaine Jump, 72, of Springfield, passed away August 4, 2020, in the Ohio Masonic Home. She was born October 16, 1947, in Springfield, the daughter of Kenneth E. and Mabel E. (Wooddell) Mitchell. Mrs. Jump attended Central Christian Church and was a graduate of Shawnee High School. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Norm and family, shopping, but her most favorite past time was spending time and visiting with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and many special friends. Survivors include her loving husband of 53 years, Norman Jump; two daughters, Kris Denton (Jack) and Jessica Jump (Beth McCrite); step-son, Norman "Rusty" Jump; grandchildren, Scarlet (Joshua), Mandy (Brandon), Audreanna (Steve), Cori, Bre (Ben), Ronald, Allison, Markie, Kasey, Nate and Joey; great-grandchildren, Anna, Jack, Damon, Levi, Chase, Emmett, Emma, Greyson and Carter; special friends and extended family, Vickie Sibole, Sandy Miller, Roni and Rob Wertz, Shane and Heather Denton and Chato "Chief" and Julie Denton. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Carl Ruby officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Please wear a mask. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

