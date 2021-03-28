JUNG, Elizabeth Reinhardt



It is with great sadness that the family of Elizabeth Reinhardt Jung announces her passing on March 21, 2021, due to natural causes, at the age of 98. She was preceded in death by her husband Anton Jung, and her parents Joseph and Maria.



Elizabeth was survived by her children Burga and Ray (Janet); grandchildren, David, Mathew and Yma; and 8 great-grandchildren. Elizabeth was born April 2, 1922, in Rigoce in the former Yugoslavia, and later married her husband Anton Jung in November of 1940. Elizabeth was a member of St. Alberts Parish where she volunteered to count church donations with a small group of women volunteers and purchased a church pew in the Jung name. Most of all she was very proud of her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held, 10 am, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at St Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave Kettering, Ohio 45429. Burial in Calvary



Cemetery. Friends may call from 6-8 pm, Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Online condolences may be sent to



