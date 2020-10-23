KAISER, Marilyn Joan "Joan"



91, of Springfield, Ohio, died peacefully on October 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and tender caregivers. She was blessed to enter heaven just seven hours after her second-oldest daughter, Christy. Joan was born on November 29, 1928, in Lima, Ohio, to her dear mother, Ruth Sellers Bartley, and father, James Bartley. When Joan was a young woman, her mother married Donald Scarberry, who treated Joan as though she were his own and so became like a father to her. Joan was the second of four children, Dwain, (Joan), Darrell, and Charlene, who have passed away in reverse age-order, leaving only Dwain, the eldest, as historian of childhood sibling shenanigans (the four having grown up sharing a bedroom). Joan was preceded in death by her stepbrother Joe Scarberry and stepsister Phyllis Sweeney. Joan attended Springfield High School, where she met her husband, Roger Kaiser (d. 2010). Joan and Roger married in 1947 and so began 62 years of love and laughs and companionship, with a dash of piquant exasperation, as Roger was usually late for dinner. Joan was the loving mother of five daughters: Vicky McKim (d. 2013), Christy Vereen (d. 2020), Becky Moyer, Connie Kendall, and Mindy Ortquist, all of whom were uncommonly devoted to her. She was dearly loved by her sons-in-law Ken McKim, Denny Moyer, and Bruce Ortquist. Joan was the delighted grandmother of eleven: Jennifer (Glenn) Wong, Jeremy (Sydel) McKim, Amy (Alex, d. 2020) Restrepo, David Vereen, Trent (Rebecca) Moyer, Craig (Jess) Moyer, Wes Kendall, Matt (Nicole) Kendall, James Kendall, Will Ortquist, and Emma Ortquist, great-grandmother of thirteen, and great-great-grandmother of one. She was a favorite fun aunt and confidant to numerous nieces and nephews. Joan had many occupations over the years: wife, mother, friend, fantastic cook (Tetrazzini, yum), real-estate agent, member of ABWA and Young Women's Mission, poll worker, and shop manager for Nearly New. Her principal, behind-the-scenes, lifelong occupation was that of matriarch and family leader, and hers was a large and close-knit extended family. She taught by example the importance of grace and family, those lessons impressed upon her girls and their families and their families' families. Her love was generous, and she continued to collect "family" members all her life. Her last years were spent at Wooded Glen, where she became a great favorite of the nurses and aides, who rechristened her "Jojo", dressed her up in flamingo-themed attire, and were an eager audience to her bawdy jokes. When Joan left Wooded Glen to live out her final months at her daughter's home in Columbus, three of these caregivers, Brittany, Taylor, and Tiffany, commuted in shifts from Springfield to Columbus, to continue affectionately caring for her. Joan was blessed with many hobbies and experiences throughout her life. She loved traveling to visit family and exploring exotic destinations, golfing at Northwood Hills (and was particularly proud of her short game), bowling, fishing trips to Canada, playing the slots in Vegas, Frank Sinatra, gin martinis, the Christmas Cotillion, dance parties, dress-up parties, pool parties, plain-old parties, Euchre and Rummy and cut-throat Yahtzee, and Bingo at the Glen. And did she ever love a good off-color joke! Joan was most content when surrounded by friends and family, catching up on each other's lives, sharing good food and ice cream and laughter. She will be remembered for her hugs and her spirit and her generous heart. She will be remembered always as the life of the party. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Make a Wish Foundation (https://wish.org/). Due to COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held for the family. However, her funeral service will be live streamed on Sunday, October 25 at 2:00 p.m. at www.conroyfh.com. The family is being served by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

