KALLAS, Doris K.
Of Huber Heights, Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia with Rev. Lynn Labs officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until time of service. Doris wished for family and friends to celebrate her life, please honor her wish by joining her family in wearing bright, cheerful colors to her service.
Funeral Home Information
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH
45377-2123
