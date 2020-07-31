KALLICK, George O. Age 86, of Hamilton, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Berkeley Square Healthcare. He was born in New Miami on November 20, 1933, the son of George, Jr. and Evelyn (Nieman) Kallick. He was a 1951 graduate of Hamilton Catholic High School. He had been employed in electrical construction at Armco Steel for 30 1/2 years retiring October 1, 1983. He is survived by one brother, James M. (JoAnn) Kallick, Trenton and two sisters, Elizabeth Sloneker and Judith Banks, both of Hamilton. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, David F. Kallick. A funeral blessing will be held Monday, August 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Hamilton, 1010 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com

