Kaltenbach, Norma Jean



Norma Jean (Raynard) Kaltenbach, age 97, of Kettering, passed away February 20, 2025, in Dayton. Norma Jean was born March 5, 1927, a 1945 graduate of South Webster High School. She was a former bank employee in Portsmouth and Dayton.



Norma Jean was preceded in death by her husband Arthur, an infant daughter, Tamra, parents Madeline and Mathus Raynard, and sisters Ann and Marie. Survived by a son Tyler (Rhonda), a daughter Lecia (John) Anderson, and granddaughters Sydney and Jordyn Anderson. Norma Jean was a devoted mother and grandmother, talented seamstress, and avid Cincinnati Reds fan.



Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM, Monday, February 24, 2025, at D.W. Swick Funeral Home in South Webster, visitation one hour prior to service. Interment to follow at South Webster Cemetery. Donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton OH 45420.



Online condolences may be left at DWSwickFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com