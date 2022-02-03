KAMA, William N.



Age 87, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, at StoryPoint Troy. William was born on February 27, 1934, in the town of Hilo, Hawaii. He received his Bachelors Degree from the University of Hawaii and his Masters



Degree from The Ohio State University. William was a U.S. Air Force Veteran of the



Korean War, worked at the Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory, WPAFB, where he stayed as a Federal Civil Servant as an Engineering Research Psychologist, retiring after 37 years of service. He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and AmVets Post 464. William was an avid golfer and a lifelong member of Kittyhawk Men's Association and was inducted into the Dayton Amateur Golf Hall of Fame in 2009. He served as Tournament Director of the Mike Zimmerman /Orville Young Memorial Golf Tournament for over 25 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kinney and Kate (Ai) Kama; 6 brothers and 6 sisters. William is survived by his



loving wife of 59 years, Eileen; daughters and sons-in-law, Kimberly and Steven Czachura of IN, Karol and John Antrim of TX; grandchildren, Zachary, Kevin, Holly, Trevor and Heather; brothers, John (Pauline) of MO, Archie (Jeannie) of ID; and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Monday, February 7, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Michael Samala celebrant. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10 AM until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital in William's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

