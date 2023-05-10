Kanistros, Rosalee



KANISTROS, Rosalee, age 97, of Dayton, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023 at The Hospice of Dayton. Rosalee was born in Dayton in 1925 to the late Athanasious & Lukia Simopoulos. She graduated from Kiser High School, and attended the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and the University of Dayton. She had a passion for music and was well known throughout the Dayton area for her soprano voice, singing as a soloist at many weddings. She was an active member of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, sang in the church choir and was a member of the Philoptachos Society. Rosalee was employed for many years as a manager in the Elder Beerman, designer clothing department until her retirement. Following her retirement, she spent a number of happy and fulfilling years as a volunteer at Miami Valley Hospital, feeding, holding, and comforting vulnerable premature babies.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, P.J. "Kenny" Kanistros; brother & sister-in-law, Nicholas & Athena Simopoulos & sister, Ann Thomas White. Rosalee is survived by her daughter, Pia Kanistros of Dayton; daughter & son-in-law, Connie & Ned Nakles, Jr. of PA; grandson and special love, Ned Nakles, III & his wife, Dr. Paula Dias Maia of CO; cousin, George Zaharas of Dayton; Koumbari, George & Harriet Argue and family, Barbara Nakles "sister"; many loving God-Children, nieces & nephews . Family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff and volunteers at Hospice of Dayton, and senior helpers for the excellent care provided to Rosalee and her family



Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, May 12, 2023 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North with Father Anthony Cook officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 AM Friday until service time. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Philoptachos Society or Hospice of Dayton in Rosalee's memory.

