KANTOSKY,



Dorothy Morley



Passed away peacefully on March 6, 2022, at Ohio's



Hospice of Dayton with her



devoted and beloved husband, Bill, at her side. Dorothy was born in Ashtabula, Ohio, to Dr. John D. Morley and Genevieve Morley who predeceased her. Dorothy leaves her husband, Bill, her sister, Mary Morley, her sister, Dr. Jane Kotchen, her brother, David Morley, and her cousins, Dr. Tom Morley and Molly Paccione as well as a number of nieces and nephews. Dorothy was a proud graduate of the College of Wooster, of the University of Denver school of library science with a master's degree and of the University of Akron school of law. In addition to working for both the Summit County and Montgomery County Prosecutors' Offices as well as the Legal Aid Society, Dorothy was in private practice for several years. Dorothy proudly represented all her clients diligently and



passionately. Dorothy retired in 2005 to kindly care for Bill's dad. Dorothy and Bill had a wonderful marriage of 48 years. They enjoyed traveling around the world on cruises and



visiting with all her family members and with Dorothy and Bill's close friends, Tom and Karen Crothers and Bonnie Shane. She will be most dearly missed by her husband who knows she will rest in peace after a full and kind life. May God bless Dorothy and take care of her. Donations in memory of



Dorothy may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton at 324



Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420, which had taken such good care of Dorothy, or to Alzheimers which took her dear life. Care entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills.



