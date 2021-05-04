KAPLAN, Harriett



Loving mother of Marcie (Owen) Linder of Safety Harbor, Florida, Louis (Tammy) Pretekin of Skokie, Illinois, and Philip Pretekin of Dayton, Ohio. Proud grandmother of Leah Linder, Joshua (Wing-Wing) Linder, Mitchell Linder, Gabrielle Pretekin, and Avi Pretekin. Wife of the late A. Robert Lapinsky, Abe J. Pretekin, and most recently Herbert Kaplan. Sister of the late Florence Faierman, Bess Klebanow, Rose Rosenstein, and Sam Schindler and friend to many. Harriett grew up in Cincinnati, lived for many years in Dayton, and most recently lived in Tampa, Florida, where she passed away. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the service is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beth Abraham Synagogue at bethabrahamdayton.org.

