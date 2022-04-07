dayton-daily-news logo
X

KAPLAN, Irving

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

KAPLAN, Irving

Age 91, of Jacksonville, FL, formerly of Dayton, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022. Irving was the retired owner of

Kaplan & Associates and Kaplan Warehouse Rental. He was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean War, a member of the Jewish War Veterans, Hadassah and Beth Abraham Synagogue. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley; and son, Jonathan. Irving is survived by his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, April 8, 2022, at Beth Abraham Cemetery with Cantor Andrea Raizen officiating. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Beth Abraham Synagogue. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, North Main Street Chapel.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
PEOPLES, Delbert
2
HUNT, Naneda
3
JACKSON, Eugene
4
Dewitt, Joseph
5
DRYER, Mark
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top