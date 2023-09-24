Karchner, Allan



Allan L. Karchner, age 87, of Monroe, Ohio passed away peacefully on August 29, 2023. He was born June 9, 1936 in Middletown, Ohio, to parents, Dorothy and Ted Karchner.



He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Judy Beatty Karchner; their children, son, David Allan Karchner; daughter, Leanne Karchner Wollenweber; seven grandchildren all of Colorado and brother, Ted (Nancy) Karchner.



Allan graduated from Case Institute as a Metallurgical Engineer in 1958. During his college years he played guard and was captain of the football team and was awarded the Lez Bayle Award as an outstanding "Rough Rider". He also served as president of his SAE fraternity.



He and Judy were married that summer of 1958 at the First Presbyterian Church. Allan began his career with Armco Steel. Allan served the church in many leadership positions, and served the Middletown community in many ways. He was an active member of JC Men's Group and president of his golf club, Director of the Butler County Red Cross.



Allan loved his family, playing golf and tennis and skiing. He and Judy traveled extensively and were very active in Middletown community events. In his last 10 years he and Judy have lived in a cottage at Mount Pleasant Village, Monroe, Ohio. Enjoying the love and care of the village.



Allan, a good solid Christian man will be missed by many.



Visitation will be held from 1-2 pm on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Avenue, Middletown, OH. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2pm.



