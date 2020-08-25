KASH, Kathy Sue Age 68, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Willow Knoll Senior Center, where she had been a patient for five days. She was born January 10, 1952, in Middletown and lived in the Miami Valley area all her life. Kathy was a mother and homemaker. She enjoyed playing cards with her significant other, Bob, and spending time with her grandchildren. Preceding her in death was her mother, Othetta Howard Nickell. She is survived by her significant other, Robert Doyle; three daughters, Angela Forester, Tracey Kaluga and Heather (Ronnie) Wegmann; three grandchildren, Kaila Jones, Liam Wegmann and Emory Wegmann; her father, Bruce Nickell; two brothers, Jeff (Carla) Nickell and Randy (Lola) Nickell; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 noon with Pastor Brad Cunningham officiating. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

