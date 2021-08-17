KATON,



Richard Jonathon "Dick"



Richard Jonathon "Dick" Katon, died August 14, 2021. He was born December 3, 1936, in Greene County, Ohio, the son of Benjamin and



Margaret (Pence) Katon. Dick retired from Navistar in 2003 with 46 years of service. He was a proud graduate of Bryan High School in Yellow Springs and never missed a reunion. He loved cars and sports and was an avid Ohio State fan. After



retiring he enjoyed riding his bike and took several rides in Maryland and Missouri with his friend Tom Crouch. The last few years he enjoyed Friday morning breakfast with his



retiree buddies. He is survived by Linda, his wife of 36 years, two children; Patricia (Jay) Morgan and Tom (Denise) Katon, both of Port St. Lucie, Florida, three grandchildren; Thomas Katon, Sarah Schuman and Shawn Morgan, great-grandsons: Tristin Schuman, Caleb and Landon Morgan, longtime friend; Charlie Shellabarger and Dick's first wife; Teresa Katon. He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters; Gretchen



and Joanne Hart and one brother; Bob. Funeral services



will be held at 1:00PM, Friday in the JONES-KENNEY- ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00AM until the time of the services. Burial will follow in Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana.



Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

