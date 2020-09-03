KAUFFMAN, Berlin J. Berlin J. Kauffman, age 88, of Ludlow Falls, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit. He was born December 6, 1931, to the late Floyd & Mary (Hall) Kauffman in Englewood, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Lorene (Bucholtz) Kauffman and sister, Marjorie Neal. He will be missed by his loving children Joel Kauffman of Emigsville, PA, and Diane Kauffman of Ludlow Falls; sisters, Connie (Pat) Toops of Marshall, NC, and Patricia (George) Jewell of Covington; and many nieces and nephews. Berlin served his country proudly in the United States Army in Germany during the Korean War. He worked as an electronics technician at Sheffield/Bendix and was a gentleman's farmer. He attended Pleasant View Missionary Church and loved wood working, hunting, fishing, bird watching and working with electronics. The family will receive friends from 9-11 AM on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Hale- Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County or Pleasant View Missionary Church. Online memories of Berlin may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com

