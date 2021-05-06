KAUTZ, David

X

Age 67 of New Lebanon, went home to be with the Lord on May 1st, 2021. He is survived by his wife Claudia Kautz; two sons, Jeremy (Carrie) Kautz and Alan (Sheri) Pentecost; daughter, Christy Kautz and a special granddaughter Kayley Kautz; two sisters, Kay (Jerry) Land and Virginia Dearth; brother Steve Kautz; eight additional grandchildren Chloe, Emma, Adee, Emma, Ethyn, Olivia, Evan and Austin; numerous nieces and nephews, and a special cousin Dan Falldorf. He is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Agnes Kautz; a special mother Charlotte Kautz; brother Russell Kautz; and brother-in-law Jim Dearth. A special thank you to Brookdale Hospice. There will be no services at this time.

