Kearns, James D



Kearns, James D.



James D. Kearns, Ph.D., age 75, of Washington Township, passed on Sunday, November 5th, 2023. A viewing will be held at Westbrock Funeral Home (5980 Bigger Rd.) this Thursday, 11/09 from 4-7pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, 11/10 at 11am at the Church of the Incarnation. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home

5980 Bigger Road

Dayton, OH

45440

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com