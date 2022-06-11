KEATING, Jr., Edward T.



Age 71, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at his residence with family at his side. He was the son of the late Dr. Edward T. and Margaret Keating.



Edward was a graduate of Hamilton Catholic High School. He loved to be in the outdoors, was an avid golfer, coached football and baseball while his son Tracey was playing, and he loved fishing as well.



Preceded in death by his parents, Margaret (Dunmeyer) and Dr. Edward T. Keating, Sr.



Survived by his daughters, Tyra M. Keating and Kaitlyn Keating; son, Edward T. Keating III; sisters, Kathy Walsh (late Denny) and Patricia Soriano (Tony); brother, Joe Keating



(Linda).



Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Fr. Ed Hoffman will be officiating.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosehillfunerals.com for the Keating family.

