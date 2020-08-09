KEATING, Steven A. 71, of Lakeview, Ohio, passed away Friday morning, August 7, 2020. He was born in Springfield on December 15, 1948, the son of the late Elwood K. and Helen C. (Wheldon) Keating. Steve retired as an engineer from Cooper Energy Services following 36 years of service. He was a member of the Springfield H.O.G. Chapter, Rat Pack Jeep Club, Moose Lodge in Lakeview, and was an avid outdoorsman. He is survived by his daughters, Angie Keating and her fiance', Edward Perkins of Columbus, and Connie Keating of Prospect, Ohio; life partner, Linda Whipple of Lakeview; grandson, Kodi Keating (Taylor Lanham) of Medway; sister, Karen (Stephen) Call of Springfield; brother, Larry (Kathi) Keating of Springfield; mother of his children, Joyce Keating; numerous nieces and nephews; and his buddy, Jaxson. Steve's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Vale Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com



