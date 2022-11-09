KEEGAN, Barbara

KEEGAN (nee Bisch), Barbara Ann



Age 85, of Washington Twp, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Barbara was born a native Daytonian on July 10, 1937, to the late Gerald G. Bisch and Zita M. (nee Rosenbeck) Hess. She graduated from Julienne High School in 1955. Barbara was an avid reader, birder, and home chef. Her greatest loves were her family and her dogs. Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas J. Keegan. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Monahan, Jennifer Monahan, Susan (George) Tolnitch; grandson, Zachary Shock; stepchildren, Robert (Lynne) Keegan, Vincent (Alice) Keegan, Lonnie (Lisa) Keegan, Dennis (Luanne) Keegan, Dena (Charles) DeVier; and numerous step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other extended family. Family will receive friends 8-9am on Thursday, November 10 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD., KETTERING. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held following at 10am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 272 Bainbridge St., Dayton, OH 45402. Burial at David's Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at Routsong Kettering immediately following the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 701 E. Columbia Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45215, or SICSA, 8172 Washington Church Rd., Dayton, OH 45458. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com