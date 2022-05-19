KEENER, Michael K.



"Mike"



Peacefully passed away on May 5, 2022, at his home in



Monroe, OH. He was born on February 14, 1948, and was



preceded in death by his



parents Kenneth and Rosemary (Duvall) Keener.



Mike is survived by his beloved Life Partner, Kathy Johns, of 18 years; two sons, Neil Keener of Peoria, IL, and Adam Keener of Burbank, CA; and one brother Ronald Keener/wife Sherry (Smith) Keener of Farmersville, OH. He was a great friend to many and was "Opa" to four grandkids.



The Trombone, Low Brass, and Piano tuners communities will also mourn the loss of Michael Keener, who was considered by his professional colleagues and a host of students to be a "musician's musician"! Mike was one of a kind who loved life and thoroughly enjoyed his music career of 45+ yrs.



A Life Celebration Memorial will be held at Dixie High School, 300 S. Fuls Rd., New Lebanon, OH, on Sunday, June 5, 2-5pm.

