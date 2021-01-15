KEETON, Buford



Buford Keeton, 90, of Franklin Township, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. He was born in Morgan County, Kentucky, on November 8, 1930, to parents, John and Virgie (Adkins) Keeton. Buford worked as a machinist and supervisor for Inland Container, retiring in 1992 after 44 years with the company. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean War. Mr. Keeton is survived by his loving wife of 69 and a half years, Lois Ann (Sparks) Keeton; son, William Ernest Keeton; daughter, Dorinda Rae (Scot) Neisel; four grandchildren, Wesley Keeton; Kaitlin Neisel, Jared Neisel & Lydia Neisel; and many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Emory, Mason, Mack, Elzie & Talmage Keeton; and sisters, Essie Sparks & Renoulia Arnold. Funeral Service will be Monday, January 18, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Breiel Church, 2000 N. Breiel Blvd., Middletown, with Pastor Wes Duff officiating. Masks and social distancing are required for all in attendance. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum with military honors conducted by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Middletown, OH 45005. Please sign the guestbook at



