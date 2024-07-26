Keeton, Lois J.



KEETON, Lois J., age 80, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at her residence. Lois was the Owner of Huber Carpet for many years. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Emery M.; parents, Sterling & Irene Stanford. Lois is survived by her daughters, Bridgette Keeton (CJ Kovacs), Tiffanie Keeton (Davon Clark); sons, Mark McCloud (Sharon), Kevin McCloud (Kristie); sister, Caroline Sturgill; 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives & friends.



Funeral service 12 Noon Monday, July 29, 2024 at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Byron Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10:30 AM until service time at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Lois's memory.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com