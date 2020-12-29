KEISER, Elizabeth Mercer



Elizabeth Mercer Keiser, former resident of Oxford, OH, entered her heavenly home on Saturday, December 26, 2020. Her life was devoted foremost to loving her family: her beloved husband of 62 years, the late John Edward Keiser, her four daughters, and nine grandchildren. She was known for her kind-hearted demeanor and her willingness to strike up a friendly conversation with strangers. She was an adventuresome cook and baker, enjoyed sewing and crafting, and with her husband was a lifelong learner. Together, they traveled or took courses for the purpose of learning more about history and the natural world. She loved to sing, and when she moved to Oxford, she joined the Songbirds at the Senior Center and the church choir. She was a faithful member of Faith Lutheran Church and gave of her time volunteering for Meals on Wheels and cooking for "Faith's Meals." She was born February 10, 1927, in Gibbon, Nebraska, to the late Channing Mercer and Bernice Overturf Mercer. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by seven of her siblings: John, Marion, Steven and Stanley Mercer, Phyllis Ritts, Christine Lepsik and Karen Kwiatek. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Carol (Bryan) Bishop, Linda (Todd) Shipman, Jane (Norm) Krumpe, and Suzanne (Taylor) Surface; grandchildren David and Kristen Bishop, Caleb and Katherine Shipman, Sarah (Scott) Kwidzinski, John Krumpe, and Spencer, Evan, and Andrew Surface; and sisters, Ida (Edward) Krcelic and Barbara Wobser. She will be laid to rest on Tuesday,



December 29, 2020, at Oxford Cemetery. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are handled by the Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home, Oxford, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Talawanda/Oxford Pantry & Social Services (TOPSS), 5445 College Corner Pike, Oxford, OH 45056, (513) 523-3851. Online condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com.

