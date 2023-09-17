Keith, Billy D



Billy D. Keith, 50 of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday September 12, 2023. Born to James Keith and Mamie Williams (Whisman) on October 21, 1972 in Middletown, Ohio. Billy was a joyful man who loved his family and friends deeply. He led a life full of love, faith, and humor. These three things gave him a fulfilling life and got him thru difficult times. His lending hand and giving nature always helped his family, friends, and the community he lived in. Known to his closest friends as $Bill, he was always the life of the party. Billy loved going to Cincinnati Reds games and always rooted for the Dallas Cowboys. He was also know for taking meticulous care of his lawn, being outdoors and had a great love for the Smoky Mountains. Preceded in death by his parents James Keith and Mamie Williams, and his brother Randy Keith. Survived by his beloved wife of 30 years Ursula (Bogan) Keith, cherished son Nathan Keith, light of his life and grandson Ayden Keith, and brothers Gary Keith, Rick (Brenda) Keith, and David Keith. Visitation will be held on Monday September 18, 2023 from 12:00-1:00pm. A funeral service will follow starting at 1:00pm all located at Mueller Hicks Funeral Home & Crematory located at 6780 Roosevelt Ave Middletown OH 45005. Interment to follow at North Monroe Cemetery located at 301 N Main St Monroe, OH 45050. A luncheon will follow at Crosspointe Church of Christ at 5630 OH-122 Middletown OH 45005. In lieu of flowers, Billy's wishes were to have memorial donations made to The ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio chapter via their website. Condolences may be sent to muellerfunerals.com



Funeral Home Information

Mueller Hicks Funeral Home & Crematory

6780 Roosevelt Ave

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.muellerfunerals.com