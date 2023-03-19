Kell, Judie



Judie Kell, 76, a wonderful grandmother, mother, and wife, died on January 17 after a long illness.



Judie was born in Dayton, Ohio, to Fred and Edith Hammonds in 1946. She graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 1970. She began working at Monarch Marking in 1977, where she met the love of her life, William (Bill) and married him in 1978. Judie gave birth to Joseph in 1980 in Bradenton, Florida. Judie was known for her love of her family, her incredible friends, and her love of animals, especially kitties.



Judie is survived by her husband William Kell, Jr., her son, Joseph Kell, her stepdaughter, Trisha (Paul) Lough, two grandchildren, Alexander Kell and Anthony Kell, a nephew, Kenny (Dusty) Hammonds, and many other nephews, nieces, and cousins. Judie was predeceased by her mother, Edith Bookhammer, father, Fred Hammonds, brothers, Kenneth Hammonds and Dennis Hammonds, stepson, William Kell III, nephew, Dennis Hammonds Jr, and niece, Chrissy Hammonds.



Family will receive guests from 2:30-3:30 PM on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439) where a Celebration of Judie's Life will begin at 3:30 PM.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Tenth Life (2061 Indian Ripple Rd., Xenia, OH 45385), in Judie's memory.



