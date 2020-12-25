KELLEHER, Gayle E.



Gayle E. Kelleher, 72, of Springfield, passed away Monday morning, December 21, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital,



Dayton.



Gayle was born in Bellefontaine on January 21, 1948, to the late E. Glenn and Opal M. (Mattox) Krugh. She was also preceded in death by her brother Harry G. Krugh.



Gayle is survived by her husband Leo Kelleher, whom she married on March 29, 1997. She is also survived by sisters Janis Krugh and Marcia Krugh, both of DeGraff; a sister-in-law Barbara Krugh of Maplewood; three nieces: Susan (Mark) Sadauskas, Melanie (Kenneth) Wolf, and Jennifer (Greg) Woolley; six great-nieces and great-nephews: Gabrielle, Grace, and Tristan Woolley, Max



Sadauskas, Ava and Hannah Wolf; three step-daughters: Kelly (Randy) Knotts, Jerri (John) Nelson, and Karrie Hosler; and 14 step-grandchildren.



Gayle worked as an executive secretary for many years at Le Roi. She then went to work as secretary to the Senior Pastor at Maiden Lane Church in Springfield. Gayle was an avid genealogy buff and had traced parts of her family back to the 1600's.



Due to the current pandemic guidelines, the family will have a private graveside service at Greenwood-Union Cemetery, DeGraff, with Pastor Mark Martin officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Maiden Lane Church, 1201 Maiden Lane, Springfield, OH 45504, or to Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214.



