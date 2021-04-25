KELLER, Dolores Rita



Age 94 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021. She was born March 4, 1927, in



Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Josephene Keller. Dolores graduated from



Julianne High School in 1945. She retired in 1989 from



Winter's Bank. She was a member of St. Anthony Parish and an avid doll collector. She is preceded in death by her



father, Joseph Keller; mother, Josephene Keller; brother, Father Joseph Keller and Infant Donald Keller; and sisters, Sr. Mary Keller and Sr. Mary Louise. Dolores is survived by her two sons, Thomas Hochadel and Donald Hochadel; two daughters, Kathleen Kepler and Mary Wellinghoff; 9 grandchildren, Danny, Matt, Jay, Amy, Alicia, Ryan, Jennifer, Karen and Mike and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be April 30, 2021, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). A graveside service will be held on April 30, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, (1625 Calvary Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45409).

