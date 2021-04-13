KELLER, James N.



James N. Keller, age 83, of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Saturday, April 10, 2021. James was born in Hamilton, Ohio, to John and Fern (Geisler) Keller. He was married for 61 years to Phyllis (Owen) Keller. He worked 32 years at Cincinnati Bell and was a jack of all trades after his



retirement. James enjoyed camping and Jeep riding with friends and family.



James is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Keller; his children, Peggy (Chuck Sullivan) Keller, Patty (Dave) Lykins, John (Sue) Keller, Pam (Steve) Stephenson; his 7 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren; his brother Jack (Margie) Keller; and many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. James was preceded in death by his parents, John and Fern Keller; his brother Tom Keller; and great-granddaughter Ella.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army and McGonigle Millville United Methodist Church.



