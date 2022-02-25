KELLER, Wilma J.



Age 90, of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. Wilma retired from Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation. She was preceded in death by her parents Chester and Beulah McKinney; her children's father Doyle Keller; daughter Cynthia Seibel; son Christopher Keller; husband Bruce McPeek; sister Phyllis Perrine; and her favorite brother-in-law John Perrine. Wilma is survived by daughter Karen Hedrick and husband Rick; sons Steven Keller and



Timothy Keller; brother Rick McKinney; 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and special nieces Joni and Vicki. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Miami Valley Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Centerville. Family will greet friends 10:00 am-11:00 am on Tuesday at the



cemetery. Burial will follow funeral service. If desired, contributions may be made in Wilma's memory to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements in care of Schlientz-Moore & Reis. Words of encouragement may be sent to



www.reislegacycenter.com