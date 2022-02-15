KELLEY, Elvira V.



We mournfully announce the passing of Elvira V. Kelley, 90, who was called home by her Savior on February 12, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Leonard; daughters, Wanda (Robert) Simmons and Nina Duerk; and grandchildren,



Aaron and Laura Duerk. She was preceded in death by her children, Raymond, Nancy, and Heidi. Visitation will be held from 11am until 12pm on



Friday, February 18, 2022, at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton with a Service to begin at 12pm. Interment will immediately follow in Millville Cemetery. The family asks that while paying



respects to please wear masks. Donations may be made in



Elvira's name to either Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011 or The Breast Cancer



Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036. Condolences may be left for the family at



www.Webb-Noonan.com