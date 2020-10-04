KELLEY, Frank S. Age 93 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Frank was a WWII and Korean War, US Navy Veteran. He retired from Frigidaire (Harrison Radiator) after 41 years of service. He was a member of John Durst Lodge #716 F. & A. M. and was a member of Antioch Shrine, where he was active with the Photographers Unit and the Gun Club. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Kelley, a daughter Ruth Anne Slagle, son Jim Slagle, 3 sisters and 2 brothers. Survived by a son Melvin Slagle of FL, 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nephew Keith Kelley and other nieces, nephews, family and friends, and special friend Joann King. Services will be held 12 noon Monday, Oct. 5th at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. by Rev. Jody McGuire. The family will receive friends Monday from 11 a.m. until time of services. Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children in Frank's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com

