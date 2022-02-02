KELLEY, Joseph Thomas



Joseph Thomas Kelley, age 75, of Harrison, Ohio, passed away on January 31, 2022, at Mercy West Hospital. He was born



on December 8, 1946, in Covington, Kentucky, the son of James and Billie Lue (Fornash) Kelley. He graduated from Ross High School and attended the Ohio College of Applied Science and served in the U.S. Navy. On December 21, 2018, he married Patricia Thomas. Joe was the founder of Advanced Machine and Fabricating in Hamilton and owner of MTP Inc. in Middletown. He was a member of the Elks Lodge in Largo Florida. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Kelley; two children, James (Melinda) Kelley and Julie (fiancé, Nick Williams) Daniels; four grandchildren, Owen and Ellie Daniels and Anna and Joseph Kelley; his first cousin, Paul (Joyce) Randall and their sons, Patrick and Michael; his brother-in-law, Jerry (Pamela) Thomas; his sister-in-law, Wanda (Jerry) Styons; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio, on Monday, February 7, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon. If desired, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences at



