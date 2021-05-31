KELLEY, Kenneth



59, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday evening, May 27, 2021. He was born in San Diego, California, on June 26, 1961, the son of the late James R. and Theresa (Downs) Kelley. Ken proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, retiring as an Information System Technician Chief Petty Officer, following 22 years of service. He was most proud of his duty during recovery missions for POW/MIA in Vietnam. His service in the Navy continued a family tradition of military service dating back to the Revolutionary War. Ken loved his family, becoming the hub for family gatherings, history, genealogy and communication. He loved to travel, especially to visit family and will be remembered for his laughter, kindness and charity. He is survived by his siblings, Mike (Candy), Dan, Pat (Autumn), Kathy (Chris) Potts, and Chris (Sarah) and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, Mark and Tim. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m., Wednesday, in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A service celebrating Ken's life and military service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. The service will be livestreamed on the Littleton & Rue Facebook page beginning at 2:00 p.m. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com

