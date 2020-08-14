KELLEY, Mary Marlene Age 84, of West Carrollton, went home to celebrate with Jesus on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 3:33 am. Mary was born in Radnor, Ohio, on March 22, 1936, to the late Paul & Florence (Penhorwood) Taylor. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Kelley. She is survived by her brother, Paul (Becky) Taylor; daughters, Florence (Mike) Kelley and Renee (James) Maye; grandchildren, Roberta (Tony) Cashman, Charlene Jenkins, Mike (Tiffany) Maye, Ronnie (Stacy) Maye, Christopher (Cassie) Maye and Jonathan (Misty) Maye; 14 great-grandchildren; nephew, Kevin (Peggy) Taylor; niece, Aimee (David) Deets; and numerous cousins, church family and friends. Mary was devoted to her Lord and Savior for her entire life. Aside from her faith, her family was the center of her world. Mary touched the lives of so many people with her service to her church and her community. One of her main passions in life, was that all kids knew that they were loved by her and God. She was the testimony of true love. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 2-4 pm at the West Carrollton Church of the Nazarene, 550 S Elm St, West Carrollton, OH 45449. We will meet at the church on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 12 pm to go in procession to Miami Valley Memory Gardens for a graveside service at 1 pm. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

