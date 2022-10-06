KELLEY, Mary



Age 91, of Carlisle, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Carlisle Manor. Mary was born September 16, 1931, in Berea, KY, to the late Lester and Irene (Cohee) Smith.



Mary was formerly employed with Kettering Hospital for over 25 years and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Kelley; her daughter, Vicky Brashears; her grandson, Jason Campbell; her sisters, Hazel West, Jennifer Weger; and her son-in-law Ray Fields. Mary is survived by her daughters, Margaret (Cass) Campbell, Patty Fields, Peggy (Nick) Wilson; her grandchildren, Mary Beth (Lyle Runner) Campbell, Nathan (Neely) Wilson, Michael (Kim) Fields, Samantha Fields; her great-grandchildren, Phillip Wilson, Brady Wilson, Cole Campbell, Jaycie Campbell, Gabby Fields, Gavin Fields, and Savannah Campbell.



Funeral Services are 1pm Friday, October 7, 2022, at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St. Springboro, OH, with Pastor Larry Lambes officiating. Burial will be in Woodhill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home.



