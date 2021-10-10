KELLEY, Ralph Murray



Died Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at The Woodlands of Hamilton. He was 96. Ralph, born in Dayton, grew up in Hamilton and graduated from Hamilton High in 1943. The youngest of Frank and



Margaret Kelley's seven children, he was stationed during World War II at Fort Sill and Fort Bragg, where he attained the rank of Army sergeant. In his early years Ralph worked in his family's grocery stores and also as a bicycle messenger. In 1949, after studying heating and air conditioning in Chicago he took a job at Champion Papers, later Champion International. In his 38 years with the company he serviced heating and air conditioning, repaired paper machine controls, and



supervised building maintenance at the company's then-new Knightsbridge Drive facility. He spent the latter part of his



career there as a telecommunications analyst. Ralph was



married to Martha Conrad Kelley for 52 years until her death in 2009. He was a talented handyman who could tackle an



array of home projects. In retirement he also became skilled at building beautiful ship models. He enjoyed a good steak and martini and he loved his dog, Monty. Ralph is survived by his son Scott Kelley, of Hamilton, and his daughter and son-in-law Pam Kelley and Trent Foley, of Cornelius, N.C. He is also



survived by two grandchildren, Jackson Foley of Boulder, CO, and Emma Foley of Durham, NC. Burial is private. Donations in his memory may be made to Hospice of Hamilton, 1010 Eaton Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, 45013. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

