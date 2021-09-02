KELLY, Brittany Nadine
35, of Springfield, passed away August 30, 2021. She was born May 20, 1986, in Springfield, the daughter of Jacqueline (Ulery) and John Kelly, Sr. Brittany graduated from Springfield North High School. She was employed at Honda, and she enjoyed going bowling and tanning. Survivors include four children, Taylynn, Kaitlyn, Braden, and Brianna; siblings, Brooke, Lucian, Dakota, Jake, and Jacqueline "Jackie"; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Little John. A gathering of family
and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH
45505
https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/