Kender, Frances "Fran"



Age 74 of Dayton, OH, passed away March 6, 2023. Fran was survived by brother Steve III (Debbie), niece Julie, nephew Steve IV, aunt Linda (Denny), cousin Janice Kessler, and many other family members. She was in the first graduating class of Alter High School in 1966, and a dedicated volunteer at Carillon Park. Fran is buried at Calvary Cemetery with her parents.