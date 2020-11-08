X

KENDRICK, Alvin

KENDRICK, Sr., Alvin

Big "D"

72, died Sunday, November 1, 2020. Alvin was born on

September 29, 1948, in Dayton, OH. Alvin is survived by his

loving wife Willie Kate Kendrick, son Alvin Jr. (Anita) of Texas, daughters Vickey Smith (Edward) of Arizona,

Deborah Kendrick of Dayton, Tymela Owens (Maurice) of Georgia and Tonya (Mark), many family and friends. Service will be Tuesday, November 10, at W.E. Lusain Funeral Home (2060 Germantown). Viewing at 11 am and service at 12 pm. Mask are required and

interment at Dayton National Cemetery. www.lusain.com.

